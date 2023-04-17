Escaped Emu Home Safe After Leading Tennessee Community, Police on 20-Mile Chase

An emu named MeeMoo is home safe after escaping and leading a Tennessee community on an exciting 20-mile chase on Wednesday.

MeeMoo the emu became frightened of logging behind his house, so he jumped a seven-foot fence and escaped, his owner, Harry McKinney, said.

“This morning when they started logging he jumped the newly reinforced higher fence, luckily one of the loggers saw him and notified us!! We had him home within an hour, this capture goes to my amazing wife Dana McKinney!!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

ALERT!! Part 2: This morning when they started logging he jumped the newly reinforced higher fence, luckily one of the… Posted by Harry McKinney on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Video footage shows the flightless, native-Australian bird being pursued by the Harriman Police Department.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the Harriman Police department and all who were involved in locating MeeMoo the Emu today!” McKinney said in a follow-up post.

“He got spooked at the logging happening behind the house & jumped his 7′ fence, he then became ‘internet famous’ leading people all over the county on about a 20 mile chase, sometimes at 40mph,” McKinney added.

The emu owner concluded by explaining, “They surrounded him just above downtown and I was able to get him, then with the help of a great friend we loaded him in the truck — Thanks to everyone involved he’s home safe!”

We are grateful for the efforts of the Harriman Police department and all who were involved in locating MeeMoo the Emu… Posted by Harry McKinney on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

“Good afternoon from MeeMoo!!” McKinney wrote on Facebook, sharing a photo of MeeMoo after he was returned home safe.

