Florida Man Uses Patient’s Phone to Send Himself Nudes

A Jacksonville nurse is charged with video voyeurism and sexual cyberharassment for allegedly sending nudes from a patient’s phone to himself.

On April 27, a woman was admitted into the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center South, First Coast News reported. She had asked her assigned nurse, Luke Waski, to make a phone call for her to let someone know that she was safe, according to the arrest report. The patient unlocked her phone and handed it to Waski who then made the call, but instead of handing her phone back to the patient, the 33-year-old walked out of the room with it.

Reportedly, moments later the patient received an Apple Watch notification that three nude pictures and a video of herself were sent to an unknown number. Surveillance showed that Waski attempted to sneak the patient’s phone back to her by tucking it into folded bed sheets.

The phone number that sent the private photos was the same phone number the hospital had on file for Waski.

Baptist Medical Center South addressed the incident in a statement:

Luke Waski was a recent hire and was terminated after this event. We immediately began an investigation and worked with law enforcement. Waski was arrested within a few hours of the incident. We also reported this to the Florida Department of Health, which shares information with the Florida Board of Nursing. This is very disappointing and unacceptable behaviour.

With modern technology, nudes don’t have to be sent for someone else to access it. Seven years ago, a Connecticut man plead guilty to hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts, including celebrities Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton. He had leaked the nude photos of 30 celebrities, the Daily Mail reported.

Security experts recommend if people are going to take nude photos to turn off cloud backups and to store photos privately,