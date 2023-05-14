Former Delaware Middle School Teacher Arrested on Allegations of Having Two-Month Sexual Relationship with Student

A former Delaware middle school teacher has been arrested on allegations that she had a two-month sexual relationship with one of her underage students nearly nine years ago, according to an announcement from Delaware State Police.

Reed Messer, 42, was arrested on several counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust. Authorities apprehended her at her current residence of Greenville, South Carolina, and extradited her Monday to Delaware.

She is currently being held at a women’s prison in Delaware on a $310,000 bond, police said.

Police said the alleged relationship began in October 2014, and lasted for about two months. At the time, Messer was a teacher in Delaware’s Red Clay Consolidated School District, and worked at Stanton Middle School. It remains unclear what subjects she taught.

She hasn’t been an employee at Red Clay Consolidated School District since November 2014.

Police said they became aware of the matter in December after receiving a report from the Delaware Division of Family Services alleging a former teacher at Stanton Middle School had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student, approximately nine years prior.

“Due to the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victim, only limited information will be released,” Delaware State Police said in its announcement.

Messer later worked as a special education teacher at Legacy Early College in South Carolina from July 2018 until she was fired in January when employers learned of the investigation, according to a report from local station Fox Carolina.

She is currently facing two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and 10 counts each of third- and fourth-degree rape — all of which are felonies.

