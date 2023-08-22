The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man marooned on Cay Sal — a remote island in the Bahamas — on Friday.

The rescue mission headed by Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the man who became stranded on the island for three days after his boat became disabled, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security. Aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry dropped food and water supplies along with a radio to coordinate a rescue mission with the 64-year-old Bahamian nation, the New York Post reported.

Clark’s crew became aware of the man’s presence on the uninhibited 2,000 square mile island, located between Florida and Cuba, after he shot off a flare gun.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. “Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

The man was reported to be in good health after being transported to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

