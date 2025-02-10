Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance and believe the “tough” and “energetic” president is doing precisely what he promised to do in his campaign, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll.

The survey showed most, 53 percent, approve of Trump’s overall performance, and 47 percent disapprove. A majority also view him positively, describing Trump as “tough” (69 percent), “energetic (63 percent), “focused” (60 percent), and “effective” (58 percent). Further, seven in ten Americans recognize that Trump is acting on what he promised during his campaign. Only 30 percent believe he is doing something different from what was promised.

A plurality, 49 percent, said Trump is doing “more” than they expected in his first few weeks of office, and 61 percent said Trump is doing things that they “mostly like.”

The survey also looked at a variety of Trump policies — some of which he campaigned heavily on, such as immigration. Most, 59 percent, approve of the Trump administration’s “program to deport immigrants illegally in the U.S.,” and another 64 percent agree with sending U.S. troops to the southern border.

Another policy examined was that of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its audit of the federal government. Overall, 52 percent said Elon Musk and DOGE’s influence over government operation should be either “a lot” or “some,” followed by 31 percent who said “none” and 18 percent who said “not much.” Republicans are far more supportive of the influence than Democrats, as 74 percent said the influence should be “a lot” or “some” compared to 30 percent of Democrats who said the same.

The survey also asked respondents about Trump’s focus on lowering prices, as combating Biden’s inflation was a major selling point for Trump during his campaign. Nearly one-third, 31 percent, said Trump is focusing on lowering prices the “right amount,” but most, 66 percent, said there is “not enough” focus on that area. However, a plurality, 47 percent, said they believe it will take six months to a year for Trump’s policies to bring the price of food and groceries down.

The overall survey was taken February 5-7 among 2,175 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 2.5 percent margin of error.