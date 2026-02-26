Far-left “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was caught on camera chanting “KKK” as Republican lawmakers cheered “USA” during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) posted a clip of Tlaib seated next to fellow far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MO) repeatedly chanting the moniker of the infamous hate group. The NRCC slammed Tlaib for her blatant display of “contempt” for the United States.

“Everything you need to know about today’s Democrats. They cannot stand this country, they cannot stand its comeback, & they cannot hide their contempt anymore,” the NRCC post reads.

President Trump excoriated both Tlaib and Omar in a post on Truth Social after his address, calling them “lunatics” and “mentally deranged.”

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event,” Trump said. “They had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized.”

“When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible,” he added.

Tlaib and Omar, who are the first female Muslim lawmakers to serve in Congress, were tuned out for most of the president’s speech and appeared to be playing on their cellphones — only pausing to scream nasty remarks at the president, the New York Post reported. Both reportedly left early.

Dozens of Democrats boycotted the speech, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who attended an event run by left-wing activists to advocate for transing minors.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.