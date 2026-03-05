Welch: Mullin Will Get Confirmed — He’s ‘Competent and He’s Honest’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Peter Welch (VT) said President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), will be confirmed by the Senate because he was “competent and he’s honest.”

Welch said, “Yeah, he’ll be confirmed. The question is whether there’ll be bipartisan support for him. Markwayne Mullin is competent and he’s honest. So, those are two good things that Kristi Noem did not have. This is going to give us an opportunity to have a real discussion about what’s going on with with Department of Homeland Security.”

He added, “Markwayne is — he’s respected, he’s honest, and he’s competent. The questions we have is about the FEMA agenda, and we’re going to have an opportunity to talk to him. We oppose having untrained people. We oppose having no knock warrants and no warrants. We oppose having unmasked agents. We oppose invasion into work sites and churches and schools. So, we’re going to have a discussion with him about that. So the issue, I think, with Markwayne, is going to be much more about the policy and what he is going to be offering us as we look ahead, rather than his personal qualities, because people respect Markwayne.”

