Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) skipped President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to advocate for transing minors.

Jayapal, along with several other Democrats, instead spoke at an event hosted by left-wing activist groups at the National Mall billed as the “People’s State of the Union.” During her speech, the lawmaker, who has an adult child who identifies as “gender nonconforming,” claimed “trans kids” are “being bullied,” even though the Trump administration is working tirelessly to fight the sexual mutilation of minors.

“And yes, our trans kids across this country who are sick and tired of being bullied because it’s not trans kids driving up your rent. It’s the billionaires doing that. We are standing up for our trans kids across the country,” Jayapal said in a clip of her speech.

The event was hosted by several groups, including MoveOn Civic Action, and included “everyday Americans most impacted by Trump’s dangerous agenda,” The Hill reported.

In stark contrast, President Trump spent part of his address demanding the end of schools implementing gender secrecy policies to “transition” confused young people without parental knowledge or consent. Not one Democrat stood up in agreement with his call to end gender secrecy policies, which prompted Trump to mercilessly call them out for being “crazy.”

“But surely we can all agree, no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who would believe that we are even talking about this? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately,” President Trump said during his address, before looking over to see every Democrat still in their seats while Republican lawmakers raucously applauded.

“Look — nobody stands up. These people are crazy. I’m telling you — they’re crazy,” the 45th and 47th president proclaimed, while aggressively pointing at rows of indignant Democrats. “We’re lucky we have a country with people like this. Democrats are destroying our country, but we’ve stopped it just in the nick of time, didn’t we?”

