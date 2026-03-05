Kristi Noem Out: Trump Picks Sen. Markwayne Mullin as Replacement

President Donald Trump has announced that he will nominate Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as chief of the Department of Homeland Security.

He posted on Truth Social:

I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland.” Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! …. Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The appointment creates a path for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to replace Mullin in the Senate, despite his pro-establishment record.

Mullin is a former construction company CEO.

Noem appeared this week in Senate and House hearings where she championed Trump’s migration policy as a fix for the affordability problems created by President Joe Biden’s high-migration policy.