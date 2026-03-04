The military operation against Iran entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Iran is attempting to choose a new supreme leader, while the U.S. and Israel continue strikes, including on Tehran and Lebanon.

**Wednesday’s live updates below. All updates in Eastern time**

07:10 AM: Ayatollah’s funeral ceremony delayed

The Iranian state-backed Tasnim News Agency has reported that the “farewell program for the holy body” of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been delayed amid the ongoing strikes on the regime by the United States and Israel. The state media outlet claimed that the delay was due to a “high volume of requests” to attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the remnants of the Islamist regime in Tehran are preparing to select the son of the slain Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the next Supreme Leader of Iran.

07:05 AM: Israel issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon

The IDF has urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes and head north of the Litani River as it continues its operations against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, who broke the 2024 ceasefire on Sunday by launching rockets into Israel in a “revenge” strike for slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Times of Israel said that Lebanese state media has reported witnesses seeing the Israeli Army making a land incursion into the country, with troops reportedly reaching the southern Lebanese town of Khiam.

According to the paper, the last time the IDF issued such a broad evacuation order for the region was during its October 2024 ground operation against Hezbollah.

07:00 AM: UAE and Qatar Thwart Iranian strikes

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates reported that its air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles on Wednesday. The MoD said that 121 drones were also successfully intercepted; however, eight drones fell within the UAE.

In total, 189 ballistic missiles have been launched by Iran towards the UAE since the start of the conflict on Saturday, 175 of which were destroyed, 13 of which fell into the sea, and one which landed inside UAE territory. Additionally, 941 Iranian drones have also been sent towards the Gulf state, 876 of which were destroyed and 65 of which landed. Eight Iranian cruise missiles have also been destroyed, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that it has also intercepted ten Iranian attack drones and two cruise missiles.

06:55 AM: Israel shoots down Iranian fighter

An Israeli Air Force F-35 successfully shot down an Iranian Yak-130 jet over Tehran on Wednesday. The downing of the Russian-made fighter marks the first time that an F-35 has shot down a manned Iranian aircraft, the IDF said per the Times of Israel.

06:45 AM: Unrestricted naval warfare against Iran continues

Warships can be among the most costly assets owned by any government, and perhaps as a consequence, naval battles are comparatively rare compared to clashes between troops and airstrikes. So the Iran operation is proving an interesting exception to the rule and an abject demonstration of the reach of American power as the Iranian navy continues to be destroyed wherever found.

We already reported on the CENTCOM claim that the entire Iranian navy in the Gulf of Oman area has been eliminated in strikes, but now we hear from the Sri Lankan government that a Iran navy ship has been sunk in their territorial waters, some 2,000 miles away. Reuters states that the Iranian frigate Dena broadcast a mayday call around 0600 Colombo time (0030 London) off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, prompting the dispatch of two Sri Lankan warships and air assets for a search-and-rescue mission.

It is unclear how many fatalities there have been, but Reuters states Sri Lankan government spokesman have talked of over 100 missing and many injured.

While it is claimed the Iranian warship was sunk by a submarine, this hasn’t been confirmed, and who was operating the submarine is likewise unknown.

Iranian warship Dena was one of a class of at least six ‘Moudge’ class frigates built indigenously, but based on an earlier 1960s class of Alvand Frigates. Designed by Vosper Thornycroft, those warships were built in the United Kingdom and exported to Iran shortly before the Islamic Revolution. Venerable hull designs or not, the ships have been updated with new Chinese anti-ship missiles, keeping them a relevant threat in the seas around Iran.

Several of both classes are said to have been destroyed in recent days, including an Alvand that was burned at its moorings at the Konarak naval base over the weekend.

If the loss of the Dena is confirmed to have been by submarine, it would be the first time a hostile warship would have been sunk by a submarine in decades. Indeed, the last acknowledged attack was against the Argentinian cruiser General Belgrano by a British submarine in 1982. This was also the first time a ship had ever been sunk in war by a nuclear-powered submarine.

It is possible that other ships have been sunk by submarines since, however. A South Korean corvette was sunk by torpedo in 2010, with Seoul blaming the attack on a North Korean ‘midget’ submarine, which Pyongyang denied.

