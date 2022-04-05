Lynne Patton, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and his Save America PAC, hammered President Joe Biden on Breitbart News Saturday for his lack of leadership and help offered to minority communities across the country.

Patton, a longtime Trump family aide and former Housing and Urban Development administrator for New York and New Jersey, told Breitbart News’ Jerome Hudson this past weekend on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday that “the difference could not be more stark” between Biden and Trump.

She said Trump has constantly talked about economic empowerment, stating that Trump offered the Platinum Plan, which would have been an estimated $500 billion to help black communities, while “Biden has offered $30 million and crack pipes.”

“It’s no wonder that over 25 percent of black Americans and 33 percent of Hispanics regret voting for Joe Biden,” Patton continued. “Because we continue to see a reversal of policies that work, and it’s inexplicable. You know, voters today are unapologetically Family First and America First, as we’ve seen by the elections in Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and even New Jersey.”

Referring to the success Trump had while in office, Patton noted that one million Americans were able to lift themselves out of poverty during his presidency, thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Trump signed into law in 2017, noting that it also helped propel manufacturing jobs to the highest level in over 13 years.

But Patton stated that elections have consequences, which became apparent after seeing elections in Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and New Jersey.

“If it’s anything that these elections are teaching us, is that you know, voters have now sort of implemented a total rejection of Biden and Harris’s and Democrats’ extreme woke socialist agenda, historic inflation, supply chain crisis, rising crime,” Patton explained, “[and] the surging illegal immigration, you know, have really lifted the Republican Party’s midterm election vote to the best in 40 years because voters miss Trump’s America first platform.”

While referring to Biden’s weakening the strong southern border that Trump built when he was in office, Patton said Biden has “basically undone everything that Trump delivered to the American people.”

“[Biden] surrendered our allied positions in Afghanistan,” she continued. “He’s effectively surrendered to COVID … declaring that … unwinnable, when, you know, more people have died under President Biden than did under President Trump despite having … three vaccines and working therapeutics.” She noted that Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is what gave the Biden administration the vaccines and therapeutics.

Overall, she said, “Voters are tired of Democrats, divisive rhetoric, partisan investigations, and progressive policies. … Nobody cares about the January 6 committee. What they care about is putting food on their table, making sure that our kids aren’t taught, you know, outrageous, you know, gender identity and CRT at school.”

