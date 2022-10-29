Exclusive – Sen. Rick Scott: Senate Democrats to Lose Reelection Because Republicans Highlighted Their Radical Records

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) said on Breitbart News Saturday that many Senate Democrats will lose during the November midterm elections because Republicans have highlighted their leftist records.

Scott said that Republicans have been able to flip the script on Democrats because they “invested early” in their candidates and explained how leftist Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and other Democrats are.

“We explained their radical positions,” Scott said in his interview with Breitbart News Saturday host and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle. He said that Republicans have exposed how Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) voted against border wall funding three times, which is a “big issue” for Arizona, how Hassan has bad positions for New Hampshire, and how Warnock has voted.

“His [Warnock’s] approval rating is 40 percent right now in Georgia,” Scott said, noting that Warnock is no longer the moderate he portrayed himself as during the 2020 Georgia special election.

“They [Democrats] have to explain their votes because we have been out there, we have raised the money, our candidates have done great, and we have said who these people are, and they’re going to lose as a result of that,” the Florida Republican explained.

Scott said that Republicans could rein in the Biden administration, as Congress has the principal authority over passing the budget and what legislation to vote on.

Earlier in the interview, Scott predicted that Republicans could achieve a 52-plus majority in the Senate. Coupled with a House Republican majority, that could make it easier for Republicans to rein in Biden.

