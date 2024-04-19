Exclusive – NYC Councilwoman: Illegal Immigrant Said City Spends Too Much on Police

New York City spends too much on police, an illegal immigrant reportedly said during a contentious committee hearing, New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino — who spoke up at the event — told Breitbart News Daily.

“They were just outright demanding on Thursday,” the councilwoman said, detailing the controversial meeting which featured illegal immigrants complaining and making demands on New York City.

RELATED VIDEO — I Thought This Was America?! NYPD Cops Beaten by Alleged Migrants:

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

“When they really cut me off is when I said you are here illegally. You are here illegally. And they didn’t like that. And that’s when one of the chairwomen cut me off. And she said, ‘Councilmember, do you have a question? Councilmember, do you have a question?’ I said, ‘Yes, I asked it, and I do have more.’ It was about the vetting, which they lied, that she started to spew — one of the people who answered one of my questions on the panel there, but she started to spew cop-hating rhetoric. If we wouldn’t pay our police officers so much,” she said.

“Are you kidding me? Really, you are here illegally. You’re here illegally. And you’re telling us that you don’t like our police. Ok. They took away your mopeds, and your scooters. Seriously? Are they licensed? Are they insured? Ok, or [is this] just something that you’re going scooting around and doing Uber Eats or whatever it is you do illegally? Illegally? Let’s understand this. This is all done illegally. And as soon as you say that word illegal, bam, you get crushed,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO — Hochul: ‘Don’t Want to Highlight’ Migrants Who Commit Crimes, Won’t Call for Tougher NYC Sanctuary Law:

“So you’re telling me an illegal alien from, in this case, from Africa was complaining to the New York City Council that the people of New York pay their police too much money?” host Mike Slater pushed back.

“That is correct. Yes. You waste your money when you could be taking care of us. You waste your money on funding the police and what is it that you have?” she said, recounting the conversation. “She said those little robots? I just quit. Oh my word. I really kept my cool. I was so proud of myself. Because you just could not believe the ridiculousness of this whole thing, but they were dead serious, and what was worse, everybody out there is that your city council, if you live in these five boroughs was sympathetic to this.”

LISTEN:

“So understand we are dealing with a body of what people in this city council, who actually believe all of this and think all of this is ok,” she emphasized, noting it is “quite upsetting” because out of 51, only nine on the city council feel differently than the rest.