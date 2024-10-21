Former President Donald Trump is dispelling the idea that he is a scary authoritarian, perhaps without even trying, by doing things on the campaign trail like working at a McDonald’s, Vindicating Trump filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, concluding that Trump is only a threat to the existing regime.

Speaking on the state of the presidential race, D’Souza pointed to Trump’s “genius for marketing.”

“I think what’s happening is Trump with his usual kind of marketing flair — and Trump has always had this genius for marketing. You know, the other day, someone was saying to me, ‘Well, you know, Trump inherited his real estate empire from his dad.’ And I was like, ‘No, Fred Trump was financially successful, but he didn’t create the Trump brand.’ It was Donald Trump who did that,” he said, pointing to Trump’s viral appearance at McDonald’s on Sunday in Pennsylvania, working as a fry cook and serving customers through the drive-thru window, apron and all.

“And recently, when Trump, just to take, for example, his appearance at McDonald’s. People say, Well, it’s a stunt or even that he was trying to expose the fact that Kamala never worked there, and all that’s true, but the idea of a billionaire … with an apron serving at the drive-thru is just so powerfully evocative and iconic,” D’Souza said, noting that Trump is — perhaps unknowingly — dispelling the leftist narrative that he is a scary authoritarian, as dictators would not do such a thing,” D’Souza said.

“And then the emotional reaction of people coming through that’s clearly kind of unrehearsed or spontaneous is so powerful. Think of it. Would a dictator, would a General Franco be caught at some tapas bar?” he asked rhetorically.

“Trump is, without even raising it, dispelling the idea that he’s some scary guy, that’s a threat to the Constitution,” D’Souza said. “No, he’s only a threat to the other side — to the regime.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.