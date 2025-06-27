It is “shocking” that New York City is supporting a self-proclaimed socialist in its mayoral race, Karina Lipsman, a Republican candidate in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District 2025 special election, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, speaking from her personal experience, including working on the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC).

“It’s like, oh, wow, we’re about to elect a communist as the mayor of New York City. Maybe. Why is that important group that you were part of?” host Mike Slater asked, adding, “And what can you bring to D.C. with your insight from that?”

“Well, I think it’s absolutely scary, but I guess not shocking, that New York has elected an antisemite and also a self-proclaimed socialist communist,” she said, noting that this is being seen more across Generation Z.

“I think I mentioned that almost 30 percent of Generation Z sympathize with a socialist communist regime, which is extremely scary, because that is our biggest voter bloc, and the more people that they elect into office, the more likely we are to go down the path of communism,” she continued.

“And I escaped from that. My family and I escaped from that, and we don’t want to go back to that kind of regime, because the government controls everything; the people have nothing,” Lipsman, a Soviet refugee, said.

“You have no freedoms and liberties,” she pressed. “And I feel like at this point in our — in America, we should be going further away from communism than running towards it.”

LISTEN:

“I’ve lived in — in a communist state. I know what it’s like. So if Democrats do end up putting a socialist or a communist representative up on their side, I can go head to head with them, toe to toe with them, and I can tell you how terrible this ideology is and how deadly it is,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.