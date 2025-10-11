Exclusive — Nate Morris: KY Senate Opponent Andy Barr Selling Out America with Amnesty Push

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) wants to sell out America, Nate Morris, Republican candidate in Kentucky’s Senate race, said of his opponent, discussing remarks Barr made in which he bragged about voting for amnesty for illegal aliens.

Morris remarked on the video clip that surfaced, showing Barr talking about his support for amnesty for illegal aliens in Congress.

“What we saw today, in this clip, in this week, is an absolute and utter disgrace,” Morris began. “Andy Barr revealed who he was. He is that old line country club RINO Republican that wants to sell out America for his big business cronies so they can get cheap labor. And he’s caught on tape.”

“This flies in the face of everything that President Trump stands for. We know this flies in the face of what the MAGA movement is all about, which is about a strong border, zero tolerance, no carve outs, no exceptions. Every illegal has got to go back,” Morris said, noting that this is what he has called for in his own campaign.

“We’ve called for a full moratorium on any new immigration coming into our country until every one of the 20 million illegals that have invaded America under Joe Biden go back… where they came from. And Matt, he’s saying that we’ve got to provide a pathway for these millions of illegals to stay in this country,” he said, explaining that the race could not be any more stark.

He noted that Barr called him a “nativist,” asking host Matthew Boyle, “Do you remember who said the word nativist so famously?”

“That was Hillary Clinton, and this is in the same breath when Hillary Clinton said ‘basket of deporables,'” he revealed.

“She called the MAGA movement a bunch of nativists, and that’s what Andy Barr called me… I’m a proud nativist because we have to protect American people, American interests, and, most importantly, American citizens. We’re in a fight for Western civilization,” he said, noting that he and Charlie Kirk used to talk about this “all the time.”

“He understood the ramifications and what was at stake with our border and this mass migration from the third world and all these illegals. This is not just a fight for America. We love our country. We love our country so much, but this is a fight for Western civilization. It’s people like Andy Barr that have put Western civilization on the line over and over again, and Mitch McConnell has done the same thing,” Morris continued, noting that Barr refers to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as his mentor.

“It shows in every aspect of his policy and what he really believes down to his core. This was not just one slip here or there. This is a consistent pattern, a consistent record since he got into Congress, going all the way back to the Gang of Eight, that, ‘We’ve got to get all these illegals into our country, and we’ve got to normalize that,’ and that’s just absolutely disqualifying,” he said.

Morris ultimately said Barr should be run out of the race and out of Kentucky.

“He doesn’t deserve to live here. He needs to go somewhere else. Maybe go to Europe. He’d be great over in Europe. He’d be a great person to be a European citizen, because that is what’s cost Europe their sovereignty. That is what’s cost Europe their borders. That’s what’s cost Europe their culture — thousands of years of culture gone down the toilet because of thinking like this,” Morris said. “And we’re not going to tolerate it here in the United States.”

