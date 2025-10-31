Sharia Law is simply incompatible with “our Judeo-Christian-founded western civilization laws,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who introduced legislation aimed to shield Americans from Sharia Law, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Roy introduced the legislation, titled the “Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act,” earlier this month. It would essentially stop foreign nationals who observe Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States, thereby “prioritizing our security and values nationwide,” per Roy’s office.

CAIR (Council on American–Islamic Relations), predictably, has raised the alarm about the proposed law.

Roy said the issue is “twofold.”

“One is the significant and growing presence of individuals in the United States who are adhering to Sharia law, and what that means in locations, places we’ve already seen and know, Dearborn, Minneapolis, etc. Now we’re seeing New York, financial capital of the world, biggest city in America, where Mamdani is poised to be elected, who is very clearly an Islamist Marxist and has made lots of commentary, or certainly affiliated with people who are pretty, pretty radicalized,” Roy said, noting Mamdani’s association with an imam associated with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

“Then in Texas, we have things like EPIC City, the East Plano Islamic center, 400 acres being devoted to building out essentially an Islamic enclave. And so there’s the problem. We have this growing problem where we’ve got individuals pushing, I believe, Sharia law affiliated with the growth of Islamification of the country, and that is in direct conflict with our Constitution and rule of law,” Roy explained.

“You can’t have parallel legal systems, and we need to address that before it becomes London and Paris,” he said, also pointing to the issue of immigration.

While he said the Trump administration is addressing the problem, there still remains a “hangover effect of all of that in terms of the numbers of people, where they’ve come from, who they are.”

“And then we also have the future, right? Well, we’re going to have future administrations that are potentially problematic, so I’ve introduced legislation to try to address that by saying, look, we’ve got to do a better job of vetting individuals who are knowingly adherent to Sharia law and then prevent the growth of people that are adherent to a system of laws and philosophy that are inconsistent and incompatible with our western civilization roots, our Judeo-Christian-founded Western civilization laws, and address that at the front end,” Roy, who is running to be Texas’s next attorney general, explained.

“If you’re adherent to Sharia law, which I don’t believe is compatible with our system of laws, then you should not be allowed to stay here, to get a legal permanent residency, etc., and become a citizen,” he said.

The legislation is ultimately designed “to force that kind of determination through the Department of Homeland Security’s procedures,” he added.

LISTEN:

