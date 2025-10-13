Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced a bill on Wednesday aimed at shielding Americans from Islamic Sharia Law.

The legislation, called Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act, would bar foreign nationals who observe Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States as a way to tighten security and protect the nation’s values, Roy’s office said in a press release.

In his statement, Roy said Sharia law spelled the “erosion of the West”:

America is facing an existential threat – the spread of Sharia Law. From Texas to every state in the union, instances of Sharia Law adherents have threatened the American way of life, seeking to replace our legal system and Constitution with an incompatible ideology that diminishes the rights of women, children, and individuals of different faiths. Europe should be a wakeup call to America, showing what the spread of Sharia law looks like – the erosion of the West. America’s immigration system must be fortified to counter the importation of Sharia adherents – the preservation of our constitutional republic and its people depend on it.

The press release also noted “Original cosponsors of the bill include Reps: Randy Fine (FL-06), Tim Burchett (TN-02), and Keith Self (TX-03).”

The text of the bill states:

REMOVAL.—Any alien in the United States found to be an adherent of Sharia law by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security, or Attorney General shall have any immigration benefit, immigration relief, or visa revoked, be considered inadmissible or deportable, and shall be removed from the United States.

In May, Kuwaiti Islamist Tareq Al-Suwaidan, who has links to terrorist groups, said Muslims in the West should use their citizenship to pressure governments, unseat politicians, and mobilize defense of the Muslim community around the world, Breitbart News reported.

“This is your country and you should pressure your politicians to change their stand and you should make them fall down in elections if they don’t,” he said.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) recently spoke on the Senate floor and warned that radical Islamic extremism is posing a grave danger to the nation.

“If we aren’t careful, the United States will look like Europe in ten years or less. Mass migration has destroyed their society. There is no freedom of speech, crime is through the roof, and openly antisemitic, pro-Hamas riots have become a regular occurrence,” he said, later adding, “Now is the time to act. Because if we don’t, we will lose this country as we know it. It will be gone.”

In 2018, a group of Middle Eastern women spoke in Washington, DC, about their horrific experiences with Sharia law, per Breitbart News.

Rabia Kazan, founder of the Middle East Women’s Coalition, said, “Unfortunately, the whole world ignores our pain. They torture our girls; they stone women; kill our women in the name of Sharia law under the Islamic regime.”

“We’re going to give a voice and endorse President Trump because silence is killing us,” she added.

Click here to read more articles about Sharia Law.