Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) defended the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker, contending that President Donald Trump is totally within his right on this and that the United States is simply enforcing sanctions.

During an episode of Breitbart News Daily, host Mike Slater asked the gubernatorial hopeful about the seizure of the Venezuelan oil tanker, given the left’s reaction.

“[It was] led by another one of your constituents, our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth,” Slater said. “You okay with this? …The left is calling it this shocking escalation, or are we just enforcing sanctions that we’ve had since 2015?”

“Yeah – we’re enforcing sanctions” the Tennessee senator responded. “The president is within his right on this, and it is imperative that we enforce these sanctions. You look at what has happened in Venezuela. When you look at the way sanctions were not important, not enforced on China, on Russia, and Donald Trump is saying, ‘No, the sanctions are there. That is the law. We will enforce it.'”

She said the left has no right to be upset over it, but they are essentially used to the Biden administration, which ignored the law.

“I will say, under Joe Biden’s term as president, they worked overtime trying to make illegal legal and circumvent U.S. law, and now you have Donald Trump who says, ‘No, the law is the law. We’re going to enforce it.’ And all of a sudden they’re very upset,” she pointed out.

“We should all be for enforcing the law. If they don’t like the law, they can try to change the law, but they cannot build the support for changing the law, so therefore they’re just trying to go around it,” she added.

