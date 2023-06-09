PHOTOS: Kohl’s Heavily Discounts Pride Month Items Left on Racks

Kohl’s is apparently slashing prices on its Pride items weeks after facing calls for an online boycott.

The store is discounting the Pride collection in stores and online, according to a Daily Mail article published Thursday.

“A navy blue t-shirt with the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ flag and the word ‘pride’ is now selling at a 60 percent discount, for $4.80,” the report said.

Kohl's slashes price of Pride merchandise by 60% just eight days into month-long LGBT celebration https://t.co/ERqtkNqN44 pic.twitter.com/YtvjxLf9lA — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 8, 2023

The outlet shared photos it said were taken inside a Long Island, New York, location.

One image shows what appears to be the small T-shirt with the word “Pride” on it along with rainbow colors. Other photos show baby bibs and a body suit.

“Much of the Pride collection at a Long Island store visited by DailyMail.com was in the 50 percent discount selection,” the report said.

When Breitbart News checked the Kohl’s website Friday morning, the outlet found a Baby Girl Carter’s Rainbow Pride Bodysuit discounted from $14.00 to the sale price of $9.80.

The site also listed a Junior’s SO Pride Favorite Long Muscle Tank’s price went from $14.00 to $8.40, and a Sonoma Community Toddler Proud People Pride Short Sleeve Tee was apparently $12.99 but cut down to $6.49.

In addition, a Big & Tall Pride Tee that was originally $34.99 was listed at $19.99 on sale.

“Three weeks in and they’ll be paying people in Kohl’s cash just to take all of it,” a social media user commented on the Mail‘s photos.

The discounted prices come after Kohl’s faced calls for an online boycott for offering “Pride” onesies for infants, according to a May report.

Video footage shows a man walking through Kohl’s and picking up the rainbow-themed items to alert his followers:

Conservatives online highlighted the onesies, and Breitbart News noted at the time the items were being sold at half price.

Why is Kohl’s selling “Pride Merch” for 3 month old babies? pic.twitter.com/e2ErOzwYOT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2023

The outlet continued:

Kohl’s is one of many retailers that is promoting “Pride” and the LGBTQ+ agenda as a part of its broad-sweeping “ESG” (Environmental, Social & Governance) plan. As Breitbart News has previously reported, ESG investing is a form of leftist activism in the financial sector used to influence the way Wall Street financial firms and corporations continue to take social and political positions that do not relate to their businesses, much like stances associated with climate change, as well as the DEI agenda.

Meanwhile, the Mail asked Kohl’s if the discounted prices meant shoppers were not interested in buying, but the store has not replied.