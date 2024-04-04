North Face Among Sponsors of LGBTQ Camp Where 12-Year-Olds Can Perform in Drag

The North Face sponsors an LGBTQ camp where children as young as 12 can perform in drag, and housing and bathrooms are “genderless.”

The Daily Wire reported Wednesday that Camp Brave Trails, which has locations in California and New York, is also supported by the shoe companies Toms, Chaco, and Brooks.

NEW: The North Face is one of the sponsors behind an overnight camp for 12 year olds who identify as LGBT. Children are encouraged to perform in drag at Camp Brave Trails, which is bankrolled by North Face and Toms, among others. pic.twitter.com/aTl7S51lhX — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) April 3, 2024

The outlet added that The North Face has been a long-time sponsor of the camp and, a few years ago, said it had donated more than $70,000 to help the camp.

The Wire report pointed to a video of young campers, which shows one wearing a green wig and applying makeup and another dancing while holding a fan:

According to the camp’s website:

At Camp Brave Trails, we cultivate an atmosphere where our campers can truly flourish, free from the anxiety of having to justify their identities or facing the risk of exclusion. We help our campers find their people, place, and passion. During their time at camp, our campers encounter supportive LGBTQ+ adult mentors, forge lifelong friendships, receive leadership training, and, of course, enjoy loads of fun activities!

The camp’s website says its mission is to “Build the next generation of LGBTQ leaders.”

One of the directors said the camp provides young people with education that includes “LGBTQ+ history,” “anti-racism,” and “knowing their rights”: In a 2022 social media post, Brave Trails announced it had “been chosen to participate in a special charitable giving campaign, sponsored and funded by Target.” We are honored and excited to announce that we have been chosen to participate in a special charitable giving campaign, sponsored and funded by Target. Find out more about Target Circle here: https://t.co/ZivToLS4Fc. pic.twitter.com/qTKsbGdTSq — Brave Trails (@bravetrails) October 5, 2022

During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, camp founders Kayla and Jessica Weissbuch said the camp’s housing and bathrooms are “genderless,” and leadership asks young campers for their names and pronouns, according to the Wire article.

One of the campers explained during the interview, “I was able to perform, do drag, I was able to do … so many activities.”

Join folks like Blake this summer on our 2023 #UnicornCrew. The role models who join us at #BraveTrails help co-create the life and culture of our camp community. Do you want to make an impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth? Apply now at https://t.co/ULXdvQ1FMc #linkinbio pic.twitter.com/GvrHZst5vw — Brave Trails (@bravetrails) February 22, 2023

In May, Breitbart News reported that people were calling to boycott The North Face after it released an ad highlighting a drag queen who encouraged customers to “come out” into nature.

“Meanwhile, Target stores were seen peddling the transgender agenda with sales of ‘tuck-friendly’ bathing suits for males who wish to mimic females and ‘light binding’ swim apparel for females,” the report also noted.