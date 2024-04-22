Illinois Library Hosting ‘Pronoun’ Seminar for Children Considering Cross-Dressing, Sex-Change Surgery

A public library in Illinois will be hosting a “pronoun” seminar for children considering cross-dressing and sex-change surgeries.

North Cook News reported:

The Wilmette Public Library and the parent-teacher organization at McKenzie Elementary School are co-hosting a seminar to teach children considering cross-dressing or “sex change surgery” how to lobby their fellow students to refer to them with different “pronouns.”

The seminar will feature Dr. Courtney Wells and Lee Wells, co-authors of A Kids Book About Pronouns. An announcement from the library describes Courtney and Lee as a married lesbian couple from Chicago who are “committed to justice and inclusivity for their own and all kids.” Courtney prefers the pronouns “they/them,” while Lee prefers “she/her.”

“Courtney is an award-winning trauma psychologist with a super cool TEDx talk on dismantling the gender binary. Lee is a therapist working with LGBTQ+ kids and families and co-founder of Mind Chicago,” the announcement said.

Lee Wells advises parents on how to properly address children experiencing gender dysphoria without offending them in her Basic Parent Guide to Gender-Inclusive Language, including the elimination of the words “boys” and “girls.” She also offers “‘parent coaching’ and ‘therapy’ to ‘young people ages 6 to 26 struggling with big emotions, worry (and) sadness,'” per North Cook News.

As Breitbart News reported, a cultural shift has been occurring regarding the treatment of children identifying as transgender, with established institutions like England’s National Health Service (NHS) banning puberty blockers on minors.

NHS England based its decision to ban puberty blockers for children on there not being enough evidence about the procedure’s safety or clinical effectiveness. The U.K. government also endorsed the “landmark decision,” hailing it as being in the “best interests of children.” NHS England proposed a ban on the procedure in June and issued the definitive decision following a review from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

