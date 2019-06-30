Darren Collison Retires from the NBA to Focus on Faith

Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison announced this weekend that he is going to retire from the NBA to have more time to work with the Jehovah’s Witnesses who minister to the less fortunate.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” Collison wrote in a letter delivered to ESPN. “I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.”

Collison’s career did not seem anywhere near cooling off, and he was about to sign a deal worth a $12 million annual salary in free agency. But instead of signing for another few years, the player decided to hang up his shoes.

Keep on spreading your light to your community, Darren Collison 🙌#pacers pic.twitter.com/wZdL1hXLMw — Pacers Nation (@PacersNationCP) June 29, 2019

“Collison averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists in 708 games through 10 seasons,” ESPN reported. “The 2010 All-NBA rookie selection played for the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. He is one of 26 players in NBA history to average at least 10 points and 3.5 assists per game in each of his first ten seasons.”

The 2009 first round, 21st overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets told ESPN that he had spent his career trying to bring help to the poor and less fortunate, but in retirement, he will have even more time to work to that end.

He also praised the sport that brought him such wealth. “Basketball has been my life since I was a child,” Collison said. “I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game.”

Collison claimed that his Jehovah’s Witness faith made him a better man and also thanked his wife, Keyosha, whom he called his family’s great strength, as well as fellow players including Victor Oladipo, Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James.

