British Soccer Fans Triggered by Alex Morgan’s ‘Tea Sipping’ Celebration

British soccer fans took offense when U.S. Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan pantomimed drinking tea after scoring for scoring the game-winning goal against the UK Women’s team on Tuesday.

Morgan, who was celebrating her 30th birthday that same day, seemed to be raising the idea of drinking tea by putting her fingers to her lips, pinky raised, after she made the big goal that clinched the U.S. team’s appearance in the finals and knocking the Brits out of contention.

Morgan later said that her “tea” move was in response to the criticism the team received, especially after beating Thailand 13-0. The U.S. team was charged with unseemly and over exuberant celebrating during the blow-out win.

“I wanted to keep it interesting,” Morgan told the media. “I know Megan Rapinoe has the best celebration. I had to try and step up this game. I feel like this team has had so much thrown at them and us. I feel like we didn’t take an easy route through this tournament and ‘that’s the tea.'”

Morgan’s little jab at the Brits brought some praise. Indeed, liberal icon Hillary Clinton thought the “tea” stunt was great:

Congrats to the #USWNT for earning that tea. On to the final! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nI8HoMjN1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan at the Boston Tea Party, 1773. Oil on canvas. pic.twitter.com/rRUU8ASagd — 🇺🇸🍊 (@johnstons08) July 2, 2019

ALEX MORGAN SIPPED TEA AFTER SCORING AGAINST ENGLAND GIVE HER A STATUE ON THE NATIONAL MALL — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 2, 2019

But not everyone thought the “tea drinking” was all that amusing. Many took to Twitter to criticize Morgan for her slight.

Former British player Lianne Sanderson called the “tea” move “a little bit distasteful”:

Many others agreed with Sanderson:

And this is why the world hates the americans. #alexmorgan tea drinking celebration is classless and arrogant. — 3D Soccer (@3d_soccer) July 2, 2019

@alexmorgan13 a completely disrespectful celebration 🏽‍♂️ to sip tea 🍵 as a celebration in front of the England National Team and infront of English supporters is disgusting #USAvENG #WomensWorldCup #AlexMorgan — Alexsys Mendez-Lemus (@amendezlemus) July 2, 2019

Come on @Lionesses – make these cocky yanks choke on it. pic.twitter.com/lOybEhNRGT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

Greetings from London, where I am injecting this into my veins. pic.twitter.com/ULthPGTfEC — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) July 1, 2019

A little tad cocky, I shall say… Alex Morgan celebrating her goal with a little tea party… pic.twitter.com/c9glODVDL4 — Eldric (@DevilRays9) July 3, 2019

I'm over this USA team. That tea celebration was a disgusting act by Alex Morgan. And it's unfortunate FOX had that on their air LIVE. A disgusting act by Alex Morgan. pic.twitter.com/dO0YxMy6f3 — Dr. Kevin O'Brien [OUTSIDE CONSULTANT] (@kobthatreal) July 2, 2019

even more “tea” for u brain dead yanks pic.twitter.com/jNlD9DrCRq — Alfie Wilson (@_alfiewilson_) July 3, 2019

Arrogance or confidence? Alex Morgan's World Cup celebration divides football fans https://t.co/45k1eRfv5D pic.twitter.com/jWXVpAVAwu — ITV News (@itvnews) July 3, 2019

Didn’t offend me, but I didn’t know what she was doing frankly. I think she was trying to be offensive though. — John (@johnbdm) July 3, 2019

How to piss off a nation, Alex Morgan style #USAENG pic.twitter.com/ovdKlohQzu — Andrew. (@andrewhunnisett) July 3, 2019

