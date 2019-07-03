British Soccer Fans Triggered by Alex Morgan’s ‘Tea Sipping’ Celebration

Alex Morgan
Getty Images
WARNER TODD HUSTON

British soccer fans took offense when U.S. Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan pantomimed drinking tea after scoring  for scoring the game-winning goal against the UK Women’s team on Tuesday.

Morgan, who was celebrating her 30th birthday that same day, seemed to be raising the idea of drinking tea by putting her fingers to her lips, pinky raised, after she made the big goal that clinched the U.S. team’s appearance in the finals and knocking the Brits out of contention.

Morgan later said that her “tea” move was in response to the criticism the team received, especially after beating Thailand 13-0. The U.S. team was charged with unseemly and over exuberant celebrating during the blow-out win.

“I wanted to keep it interesting,” Morgan told the media. “I know Megan Rapinoe has the best celebration. I had to try and step up this game. I feel like this team has had so much thrown at them and us. I feel like we didn’t take an easy route through this tournament and ‘that’s the tea.'”

Morgan’s little jab at the Brits brought some praise. Indeed, liberal icon Hillary Clinton thought the “tea” stunt was great:

But not everyone thought the “tea drinking” was all that amusing. Many took to Twitter to criticize Morgan for her slight.

Former British player Lianne Sanderson called the “tea” move “a little bit distasteful”:

Many others agreed with Sanderson:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.