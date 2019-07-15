New York Giants’ Kamrin Moore Arrested for Knocking a Woman Unconscious

Police in New Jersey report that New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore has been arrested and charged with punching a woman so hard that she lapsed into unconsciousness.

According to court documents, Moore got in an argument outside his Linden, New Jersey, home with a woman he has been dating since January, the New York Post reported.

The argument reportedly got physical, and Moore punched the woman. He was later arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated assault.

In accordance with the NFL’s rules, Moore was suspended over the assault charges.

In a statement, the team noted that Moore would be benched for at least six games.

“New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, for an alleged domestic violence-related incident. Moore has been suspended by the team pending further investigation,” the team said.

