Henry Rifles 30-30 with Side Gate: Easy Loading in the Field, at the Range

Henry Repeating Arms lever action 30-30 is now available with a side gate to make loading easy for hunters in the field or target shooters at the range.

The rifles still have their durable tubular fixed magazines, but the side gate gives the option to quickly add one or two more rounds after one or two shots have been taken.

Henry rifles deliver tremendous accuracy and flawless functionality using an action — lever action — that is American through and through. It is the action that won the West, and it continues to be the action that generations of hunters carry into the woods in search of game. It is also an action that is wildly popular in target and cowboy shootings.

With the addition of the side gate, hunters with Henry lever actions will be able to top off their magazines without giving away their positions and/or spooking the animals around them. Target shooters and competitors will likewise enjoy reloading two rounds without having to reach for the tube to do it.

The side gate is simply one more indicator that this “Made in America” company is serious about providing hunters, target shooters, and cowboy competitors, with the firearms they need to get the job done.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.