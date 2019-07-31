Saints’ Michael Thomas Signs Record-Breaking $100 Million Contract Extension

The Saints ended the contract holdout of star wide receiver Michael Thomas in dramatic fashion this week, signing Drew Brees’ favorite target to a $100 million contract extension.

The contract is the largest ever awarded to an NFL wide receiver.

The deal is reportedly five years in length, which would give Thomas the $20 million per year average that he had sought. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal includes $61 million in guaranteed money. That number, represents the largest amount of guaranteed money for any non-quarterback in NFL history.

The record breaking $100M deal that WR Michael Thomas & the Saints have agreed to includes $61M in New Guaranteed Money, which is the most in NFL history for a Non-QB offensive player. This massive extension was negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Andrew Kessler of Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2019

“The 2016 second-round pick out of Ohio State had 92 catches and 1,137 yards as a rookie. His receptions and yards increased in each of the past two seasons, too.

“Last season Thomas and Alvin Kamara were the focal points of the Saints offense. Thomas led the NFL with 125 catches. He has become a workhorse at receiver for New Orleans,” according to Yahoo! Sports.

The deal will keep Thomas in New Orleans through the 2024 season.

