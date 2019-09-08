Texas Made the LSU Band Sit in the Nosebleed Seats

The Texas Longhorns welcomed the LSU Tigers to Austin, Texas, for what promised to be the biggest game of the week, but LSU fans did not exactly feel the warmth, especially the LSU band.

With Week 2 of the college season kicking off, the Tigers made the trek to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, but when they arrived, they found their seats in the nosebleed section far from the action on the field. And that included the LSU band, according to Business Insider.

The Longhorns only allotted LSU 3,000 tickets for the 100,000 plus stadium. But what made matters worse, all of LSU’s tickets were for the upper tier of the stadium.

This means that around 97,000 fans in the packed stadium that were closest to the field were all Longhorn fans.

It wasn’t long before fans on Twitter began remarking on how absurd the whole situation was.

Look where Texas put LSU’s band. That ain’t right. pic.twitter.com/9ZTvgsNZAG — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 7, 2019

They put the LSU band in the sun and basically on the sun. pic.twitter.com/eiINOkTR3C — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) September 8, 2019

LSU was only allotted 3,000 tickets for the UT game, and they’re all in the upper level — including the band. Look for the sprinkle of purple @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GHWBJaSxMV — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) September 8, 2019

Texas forced the LSU band to sit in the nosebleed seats in the pettiest move of the college football weekend https://t.co/7fCwhg82wp via @businessinsider — Bobby Abtahi (@BobbyAbtahi) September 8, 2019

Well. Texas is not a fan of LSU’s band. pic.twitter.com/aH9s3rfe1n — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) September 7, 2019

Did the ticket office at Texas put the LSU band in the upper deck in their stadium? That’s as dirty as Norte Dame putting the opposing teams bands on the field on risers. Like Gomer Pyle used to say, “Shame, Shame, Shame”! pic.twitter.com/0mUoCpDVus — Todd Faulkner (@ToddEFaulkner) September 8, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.