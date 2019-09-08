Weak1: Seats Still Empty for Several Teams as NFL’s 100th Season Kicks Off

This week starts the NFL’s 100th season, but some teams seem to still be finding a awful lot of empty seats.

As the Cleveland Browns took on — and lost 43-13 to — the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium, for instance, fans took to social media to express their shock at the number of empty seats:

At EverBank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars also found a horde of empty seats when the lost big to the Kansas City Chiefs 40-26:

Meanwhile, at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens flew into town to skunk the Dolphins 59-10. But fans seemed lacking by some reports:

At Charlotte, North Carolina’s, Bank of America Stadium, as the Carolina Panthers geared up to lose a squeaker to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27, fans took to Twitter to remark on the empty seats:

