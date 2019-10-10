During an interview with reporters, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr referenced “America’s record of human rights abuses” and framed those alleged abuses around AR-15s.

Kerr made this statement in response to a question about whether he has been asked about human rights while traveling to China.

Kerr responded, “No,” then added, “Nor has our [America’s] record of human rights abuses come up either. You know, things that our country needs to look at and resolve, that hasn’t come up either. None of us are perfect.”

He said, “People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall. I wasn’t asked that question.”

Steve Kerr on if he's ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: "No. Nor has (America's) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn't ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall." pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019

On May 28, 2019, Breitbart News reported Kerr’s claim that gun control is his “movement.” He was quoted by The Hill saying, “My movement is the gun control and gun safety measures.”

On May 31, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Kerr hopes well-funded youth will be able to “impose” gun control on the non-compliant.

Fox News reported that Kerr told the Mercury News:

The NRA has always been really powerful and has always funded elections at the grassroots level. Now these groups that I’m talking about are actually starting to fund elections themselves. So as the money evens out and influence evens out, these younger generations are going to impose the will of the people.

