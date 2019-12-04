Jordan Veasy, the young football hopeful who helped Colin Kaepernick with his November workout, has gotten his own NFL deal, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to ESPN NFL reporter John Keim, Veasy has been signed to the Washington Redskins practice squad.

Veasy, jumped in to give Colin Kaepernick someone to throw to when the former San Francisco 49er and notorious national anthem protester held his own, private workout in Georgia last month.

Kaepernick’s workout didn’t result in getting him a job, but it did result in a workout with the Cleveland Browns for Veasy.

While the Browns obviously took a pass on Veasy, it has now been revealed that the Redskins were impressed enough to give the Alabama native a shot at its practice squad.

The 24-year-old California Golden Bears alum racked up 63 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns during his two years at Berkeley.

The player is not a novice to the NFL, exactly. Veasy has already bounced around the league stating in 2018 when the Tennessee Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent but waived him only four months later. He popped up in several NFL team practice squads afterward, including the Jaguars, and the Bills. Veasy has yet to play a regular season game.

