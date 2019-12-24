NBC Sports Suspends Jeremy Roenick for Inappropriate Sexual Comments About Co-Workers

NBC Sports has taken action against hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick for repeatedly making “inappropriate comments” about his co-workers during a recent podcast.

The former Chicago Blackhawks star was a guest on the often raucous “Spittin Chicklets” podcast from Barstool Sports on December 19, but his comments did not sit well with NBC. The network felt that his remarks about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Patrick Sharp were improper, according to Sports Business Daily.

Had the Old School stories flowin today! Solid chat Boys @spittinchiclets 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/6eV3EQRlpO — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) December 17, 2019

“Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers,” NBC Sports said in a statement to the media. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

On the podcast, Roenick joked about having sex with his co-workers and made rude comments about Kathryn Tappen’s looks during their shared vacation in Portugal.

“Bro, when you walk into every place, and you have two blond bombshells on each side — I’m telling you, your chest pops out a lot more,” Roenick said. “They’ve got their bikinis on, and they look f***ing smokin’.”

Roenick said that when someone asked if He, his wife, and Tappen “were together,” he joked that they were a threesome in bed.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick said, adding, “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Roenick tried to mitigate the “joke” by noting that Tappen is “one of the most professional” sports personalities that he has ever worked with.

Patrick Sharp also came in for some ribbing. Roenick, who played with Sharp on the Philadelphia Flyers, remarked on the man’s looks.

“He is so beautiful. I’d have to think about it if he asked me,” Roenick joked. “I wouldn’t say no right away.”

But Roenick also said that Sharp is a great hire for NBC. “It’s good to have, again, a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson (Carter) get on there,” the Boston-born hockey star added.

Roenick, a nine-time all-star, retired in 2009 after 20 years in the NHL. He played eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and six with the Phoenix Coyotes. Roenick also skated for the Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. He joined NBC as a sports analyst in 2010.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.