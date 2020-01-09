Cincinnati Hockey Fans Toss over 10,000 Teddy Bears onto Ice for Children

Cincinnati Cyclones fans gathered on Wednesday to donate over 10,000 teddy bears to give to children going through trauma.

This is the 10th year that the Cyclones have partnered with the Cincinnati police. Hockey fans brought the stuffed bears to the game and threw a record 10,269 onto the ice for the vulnerable kids during the “teddy bear toss.”

A huge thanks to @CincyCyclones & all of their fans that supported the #teddybeartoss this year! A total of 10,269 stuffed animals were donated & will be provided to area first responders so we can give a little comfort to children experiencing trauma. https://t.co/2YI4ajCbmw pic.twitter.com/N9qVepKj0Z — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 7, 2020

The Cincinnati Police Department thanked the Cyclones and their fans on Twitter, along with pictures of an officer surrounded by the plush donations. The Cyclones posted a triumphant video of their own, featuring team mascots announcing the grand total and falling back into a veritable mountain of stuffed bears.

Perhaps their goodwill was good luck: The Cyclones picked up a win that night, and seem to be going strong in their current series.