Michael Bloomberg Pays $10 Million for Super Bowl Gun Control Ad

Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg is running a $10 million gun control ad during this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The ad features Calandrian Simpson Kemp, mother of deceased 20-year-old George Kemp Jr., talking about her son being shot and killed in 2013.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe published a “first look” at Bloomberg’s gun control video. It starts with Simpson Kemp saying, “George started playing football when he was four years old. He would wake up every Saturday, ready for the game. That became our life. He had aspirations about going to the NFL.”

She continues, “On a Friday morning, George was shot, George didn’t survive.”

On September 27, 2013, the Houston Chronicle reported that Kemp was shot just around midnight after allegedly pulling into a Richmond, Texas, neighborhood, calling an individual on his cell phone, and challenging him to a fight.

Bloomberg suggested the ad shows the need for universal background checks and other gun controls.

Politico quoted him saying, “Calandrian’s story is a powerful reminder of the urgency of this issue and the failure of Washington to address it. People will be rooting for different teams in the Super Bowl, but virtually all Americans — including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners — support universal background checks and other common sense gun laws.”

