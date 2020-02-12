NHL Player Suffers ‘Cardiac Episode’ During Game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was conscious and alert after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester crumpled over after a long shift and during a break in play. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester was awake, alert and moving his arms and legs as he was transported to a hospital. He remained in the hospital overnight and was undergoing further tests.

The Blues were supposed to fly to Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play Thursday, but remained in Southern California. The team is expected to provide an update on Bouwmeester’s condition Wednesday.

“Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay,” Armstrong said.

St. Louis’ radio announcer Chris Kerber said during an interview with the team’s flagship station that a defibrillator was used.

Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called for help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to a hospital.