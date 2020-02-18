NASCAR Star Ryan Newman Awake and Talking After Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is “awake and speaking with his family” according to Roush Fenway Racing a day after his terrifying crash during Monday’s leg of the 2020 Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing announced that Newman is still in the hospital but is up and awake. His family also expressed gratitude to fans for their messages and well wishes, WTHR reported.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” the message said. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

‘Ryan and his family expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” the message continued. “They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” the racing concern concluded.

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

The Indiana native spun his car and then flipped it on Monday night. But after his car landed upside down, it was struck by a car driven by Corey LaJoie. The crash was fast and violent and sent a shock of sparks and flames into the air as Newman’s car skittered across the track.

Newman found much support and wishes for a speedy recovery on social media.

No less than President Donald Trump was quick to let Newman’s family know he was praying for the NASCAR star.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many members of the racing community jumped to social media to wish Newman a speedy recovery.

Please Pray for @RyanJNewman. The wait is brutal. — Will Power (@12WillPower) February 18, 2020

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2020

Praying for @RyanJNewman right now. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) February 18, 2020

Can’t pray enough for Ryan Newman. The angle of the car hitting him once he flipped over is frightening. We can only pray to God that he is ok, and all our fears will go away. 🙏🏼 — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) February 18, 2020

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

Not the 1st time we’ve seen Ryan Newman upside down at a superspeedway. But I don’t like the driver’s side damage to his car at all. #Daytona500 — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) February 18, 2020

