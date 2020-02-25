Radio Host Tony Grossi Suspended After Calling Baker Mayfield a ‘F*ck*ng Midget’

Tony Grossi, a radio host for ESPN Cleveland, has taken his criticism of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to another level after being caught on an open mic calling the player a “f*ck*ng midget.”

Grossi was broadcasting at the NFL Combine and was recorded on an open mic talking about the quarterbacks that the Browns did not sign. At one point, the radio host snarked that the team ended up stuck with Mayfield, a “f-ing midget.”

The audio spread quickly on social media on Tuesday, For The Win reported.

#browns they just called baker a f*****g midget on espn cleveland when they thought the mics were off pic.twitter.com/iSh3scQRCt — Liam (@leojokerhart) February 25, 2020

At six-foot-one, Mayfield is hardly a short man, in general, but he is definitely among the shorter NFL quarterbacks.

ESPN quickly “indefinitely suspended” Grossi over the incident:

ESPN Cleveland’s statement on Tony Grossi’s derogatory description of Baker: pic.twitter.com/VnWHCgLBBv — Kevin Kleps (@KevinKleps) February 25, 2020

The radioman has spoken against Mayfield many times before. In 2017 he had tweeted that the team should sign anyone but Mayfield.

Grossi also once negatively compared Mayfield to troubled former NFL player Johnny Manziel.

Mayfield also once stormed out of an interview over Grossi’s questioning.

