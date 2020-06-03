Oklahoma State’s Amen Ogbongbemiga Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Attending Protest

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State star linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said he tested positive for the coronavirus after he attended a protest in Tulsa.

The six-foot-one, 21-year-old player made his announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” he wrote.

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

Ogbongbemiga reportedly discovered his diagnosis after being tested on Monday when he returned to the Oklahoma State campus to resume training with the school’s football program, ESPN reported.

Now, instead of resuming his training, he will be quarantined in special housing and will undergo frequent testing until he is cleared of the virus.

Still, it seems unlikely that Ogbongbemiga contracted the virus at a protest he only attended the day before. The coronavirus does not develop that quickly.

Last year, the Canadian-born Ogbongbemiga was voted defensive MVP for the OSU Cowboys, and was ranked sixth in the Big 12 conference with 100 tackles. He also ranked fifth in the conference with tackles for loss taking 15.5 yards from his opponents

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.