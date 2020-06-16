Arnold Schwarzenegger Boycotts Gold’s Gym Because Some Were Not Wearing Masks

Movie tough guy Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will not workout at Gold’s gym in in Venice, California, because some were not wearing masks when he last visited.

Schwarzenegger reportedly rode his bicycle to the location on Tuesday, but then refused to enter because of his fear over COVID-19.

According to TMZ, though, Gold’s did require people to wear masks in the lobby and certain common areas, but not when they were working out. This, TMZ noted, follows the letter of the law in Venice.

Schwarzenegger, 72, insisted he won’t go back until the gym forces everyone to wear masks or there is a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Of course, it isn’t a big deprivation for Arnold. He has an extensive gym in his home.

