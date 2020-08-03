WATCH: Navy Investigating Video of SEAL Dogs Biting Man in Kaepernick Jersey During Demo

The Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating a video that shows military dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The video was recorded last year at the Navy SEAL Museum, according to Task and Purpose. It was also posted to Instagram in January of last year.

The caption reportedly read, “Colin Kaepernick stand-in Josh gets attacked by 5 Navy SEAL dogs for not standing during the National Anthem at a Navy SEAL Museum fundraiser.”

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

Naval Special Warfare Command said it was only made aware of the video last weekend. In a statement, the organization said the video is “inconsistent with the values” of the Navy.

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,” the statement reads. “We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

It is still unclear just who was training the dogs, and the Navy is investigating whether or not the dogs belong to the Navy SEALs.

According to the organization’s website, the Navy SEAL Museum, at Fort Pierce, Florida, is a non-profit “dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.