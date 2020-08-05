WNBA Players Wear ‘Vote Warnock’ Shirts, Supporting Loeffler’s Democratic Challenger

Several members of the Women’s National Basketball Association have taken a stand against team owner and Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, by wearing t-shirts touting her opponent in the upcoming election.

The players have been seen parading in t-shirts for Democrat senate candidate Raphael Warnock. Loeffler will face Warnock in a special election on November 3, NBC Sports reported.

A tweet by the Chicago Sky revealed several players wearing their “Vote Warnock” shirts.

“It’s very clear, we’re an incredible league that has always been very vocal,” Chicago Sky player Courtney Vandersloot said in a recent Zoom conference call. “We have 80 percent Black women who are absolutely amazing, and if you feel so strongly about them, why are you even associated with the WNBA? That part I don’t understand. We don’t need you. And that’s that.”

British-born player Elizabeth Williams posted a photo featuring the shirt, as well.

We are @wnba players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision. @ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington. Join the movement for a better Georgia at https://t.co/hC8iF9urak pic.twitter.com/mvN5e9m4oO — Elizabeth Williams (@E_Williams_1) August 4, 2020

Sen. Loeffler, who is a part-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, was caught up in controversy in July after she sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert urging her to scrap plans to add BLM slogans to jerseys and instead put an American flag on uniforms.

“The lives of every African American matter, and there’s no place for racism in our country. But I oppose the BLM political organization due to its radical ideas and Marxist foundations, which include defunding the police and eroding the nuclear family,” Loeffler said.

For his part, Warnock said he is “honored and humbled by the overwhelming support” from the WNBA.

I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the @WNBA players. This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by all athletes promoting social justice on and off the court. #BlackLivesMatter — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) August 4, 2020

