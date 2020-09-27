NFL Legend Joe Montana Fights off Intruder Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Grandchild

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is said to have fought off a home invader who reportedly tried to grab one of his grandchildren on Saturday.

A thus-far unidentified woman reportedly tried an unlocked door and walked into the home Montana and his wife were staying in at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police report that the intruder allegedly grabbed a baby out of someone’s arms and went into another room of the house.

The police say that the 64-year-old Montana and his wife, Jennifer, quickly confronted the woman and took the child back. The woman then fled the house. But officers quickly apprehended her because they happened to be in the area on an unrelated call.

TMZ reported that officials charged the 39-year-old suspect with kidnapping and burglary.

Montana played for the San Francisco 49ers for 13 seasons through the 1980s and in the early 90s. He then moved to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he led the team to the 1993 conference championship and the AFC Wild Card in 1994. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in the year 2000.

