Ravens Coach Could Face Fines for Removing Mask to Yell at Ref

With the recent surge in fines for NFL coaches who don’t wear their masks on the sidelines, Ravens coach John Harbaugh could be a little lighter in the wallet after removing his mask to yell at the ref.

On last night’s edition of Monday Night Football, Harbaugh became incensed when tight end Nick Boyle was flagged for tripping in the first quarter of the Ravens’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Harbaugh removed his COVID mask to take shots at the ref over the call.

Harbaugh is heated pic.twitter.com/QMqHJlkpix — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2020

“Harbaugh could be fined at least $100,000,” CBS earnestly exclaimed.

CBS added that Harbaugh also removed his mask to yell at someone during last week’s game against the Houston Texans.

The NFL has already fined several coaches for removing or not wearing a mask on the sidelines.

Three coaches and teams were hit with fines totaling one million dollars in Week 2, according to UPI.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll were fined $100,000 each for not wearing masks, a violation of the league’s coronavirus policies.

