Duke Basketball Debuts Woke ‘Equality’ Jerseys

Duke basketball has announced that the word “equality” will be emblazoned on the backs of the school’s basketball jerseys for the coming 2020/21 season.

On Thursday, the Duke basketball Twitter account posted a caption reading, “First look at Duke jersey’s for next season with Equality written beneath the numbers. Love this,” which headlines photos of the new jerseys.

First look at Duke jersey’s for next season with Equality written beneath the numbers. Love this. pic.twitter.com/eFO0hJD35b — Duke Basketball (@OTHDuke) October 2, 2020

Duke’s first game is scheduled for November 5 against Kansas, barring any COVID postponements.

This is not the first time that Duke players have worn “equality” on their shirts. The team wore t-shirts with the word on them as far back as 2017.

At the time, the team drew praise from the left for wearing “equality” warmup suits during an exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State ahead of the 2017 season.

Duke players wearing black and white shirts reading "EQUALITY" in pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/3vIeVthEZz — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) October 27, 2017

The previous equality shirts were not worn during game time, of course. That will change with the new jerseys.

