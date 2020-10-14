WATCH: Ben Sasse Calls Astros ‘Miserable Cheaters’ During Supreme Court Hearings

Nebraska’s Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, decided to take a moment Wednesday to slam the “miserable cheater” Houston Astros during the committee hearings assessing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sen. Sasse went on a roaring tangent during the proceedings to tear the Astros down as cheats.

“I’d like to talk about the Houston Astros who are miserable cheaters,” Sasse said at the outset.

“All baseball fans know the Houston Astros cheat. They steal signs. They bang on cans. They’ve done a whole bunch of miserable things historically,” Sasse continued as he warmed to the theme.

“They deserve to be punished, probably more than they have been,” he added.

Both Senators from the Lone Star State soon jumped in with a bit of bemused crosstalk, and Sasse joked that it was their prerogative if they wanted to “defend cheating.”

But even as his colleagues tried to interrupt because they hadn’t a clue where the Cornhusker was headed with his Astros bashing, Sasse did finally bring it around to home plate.

Sasse noted that with an “ends justify the means” attitude, the “cheating” Astros might want to try and convince the refs to change the rules just for them. That, he said, is just what the Democrats are trying to do to Judge Barrett. They are attempting to force her to commit to a liberal outcome for cases that have not even come before the courts. And they are trying to do so before she is even in a position to sit through the evidence that might be presented in those cases.

Sasse praised the judge for not bending to those pressures to compromise herself before even getting a chance to become part of the process.

