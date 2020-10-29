Former NFL star Jay Cutler took to Instagram on Thursday to re-gram and backup an endorsement from golf great Jack Nicklaus, voicing his support for President Trump and pushing back against his detractors.

Cutler re-grammed the post from Nicklaus with the caption, “SIGN ME UP.” He also commented on the post saying, “Never a doubt.”

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

In his endorsement, Nicklaus wrote about how Trump is a leader who has “delivered on his promises.”

“I have had the privilege over the last 3 1/2 years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” Nicklaus wrote. “He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life—equally.”

Nicklaus added, “Donald Trump’s policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it.”

Nicklaus’ portrayal of the president cuts a stark contract with the divisive rhetoric that his detractors have tried to saddle the president with. Though, while Nicklaus says he can understand why some have not been receptive of the president’s rhetoric on Twitter, he’s learned to look past that to more important things.

“But I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact,” Nicklaus explained. “His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action.”

Nicklaus concluded his letter by extolling his followers to not let the country “evolve into a socialist America,” by casting their vote for President Trump.

“If we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!”

This is not Cutler’s first time voicing support for Trump. In 2016, after trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Cutler said that he was “happy” with the outcome and that he had been a supporter of Trump’s “for a while.”

Cutler played for the Broncos, Bears, and Dolphins, during his 12-year NFL career.

CORRECTION: The original version of this story attributed quotes made by Jack Nicklaus to Jay Cutler.