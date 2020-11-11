Ohio State vs. Maryland Canceled Due to Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the University of Maryland announced that the Terrapin athletic department was hit with a wave of new coronavirus cases, and Saturday’s game against Ohio State will be canceled.

The school said the game was off “Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases.” The Terrapins also noted that the game is not simply postponed, but it will “not be rescheduled,” the school said in a statement.

“The joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday’s game was made by Director of Athletics Damon Evans and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines,” the statement continued, “following a recommendation from University health officials, and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. Over the past seven days, eight football players have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities. Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/fR75D1L1ob — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 11, 2020

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” head coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players’, coaches’ and staff’s safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe,” the school added.

Despite college football’s collective decision to move ahead with a full 2020/21 season, there have already been 55 games canceled or postponed because of the virus.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.