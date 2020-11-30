Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez to Have Cancerous Tumor Removed

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will be taking an undetermined amount of time off to have a cancerous tumor removed, the player told fans on Monday.

“So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram on Monday. “… Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparations would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. … Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.”

Speculation about Sanchez began when he did not play as much as should have during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported.

Colts coach Frank Reich did admit that Sanchez was dealing with “a physical issue,” but he did not elaborate on what the issue was.

It seems likely that the Colts will be in the market for a replacement kicker.

This season, Sanchez has averaged 47.2 yards per punt, while placing 15 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Colts have a growing injured list. Center Ryan Kelly is down with a neck injury, linebacker Bobby Okereke has an ankle problem, and left tackle Anthony Castonzo just had an MRI on his knee. The team also had three out due to positive coronavirus tests last weekend, including Jonathan Taylor, and defensive linemen DeForest Buckner, and Denico Autry.

