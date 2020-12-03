James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released audio Thursday of a reported conference call in which a CNN executive suggested that the U.S. would be better off if the NFL were handling the country’s coronavirus response.

The unnamed executive brought up the NFL’s coronavirus policies during a recent CNN conference call and insisted that the league’s policies are something we should emulate as a nation.

The executive prefaced his comments slamming a recent Donald Trump rally where there was “no social distancing” and “very few people with masks,” before praising the NFL.

“The contrast to the football game last night,” the executive continued, “where lots of masks, people socially distanced, the whole plan in place to protect the fans, the players, the referees, the coaches, everybody, you know, Andy Reid wearing a face shield on the field and the NFL it’s an example like, if the NFL was running the government, then things would probably be in much better shape than they are.”

BREAKING: @CNN Exec thinks the United States government would be better off if it were run by the @NFL in response to their handling of COVID-19 "If the NFL was running the government, then things would probably be in much better shape than they are…" #CNNTapes pic.twitter.com/RI5wVO7iT6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the NFL is far from ideal when it comes to coronavirus mitigation. In fact, Washington Post columnist Jerry Brewer recently castigated the league with a Nov. 29 article entitled, “The coronavirus has turned the NFL into a joke, and nobody should be laughing.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano was also dour on the NFL’s state of virus mitigation with an Oct. 9 piece in which he noted that it seems that there is fresh news of the league’s coronavirus troubles every morning:

Every morning brings fresh news of positive COVID-19 tests, schedule delays, amended protocols, questions that spawn more questions. Two games were postponed last week, and two more already have been postponed this week. The Tennessee Titans are under investigation and have been banned from their own facility for 10 days so far. The New England Patriots’ two best players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and they haven’t practiced yet this week after playing on Monday night. Both teams’ Week 5 opponents wait for final word on whether and when they might play. No one knows where the next COVID-19-related issue will start, only that it will, and bring with it even more questions and complications.

Also, on Nov. 6, Pro football Talk noted that 15 NFL teams were having serious coronavirus issues.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple games postponed because of the virus, and nearly every team has been forced to isolate players who have tested positive for the virus.

Any Internet search of “NFL” and “coronavirus” will reveal article after article detailing the NFL’s floundering and groaning under the coronavirus. In addition, there is serious speculation that the NFL may have to postpone the playoffs.

As it turns out, despite the rosy picture painted by CNN’s executives, the NFL is far from the ideal model for the U.S. to follow.

