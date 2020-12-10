WATCH: Pee Wee Football Coach Violently Strikes 9-Year-Old Player, Apologizes

An extremely disturbing video has emerged from a pee-wee football game in Florida, in which an adult male coach hits one of his 9-year-old players in the head, sending him crashing to the ground.

According to reports, the incident took place at the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida. The man who struck the child is reportedly the coach of the Savannah Gators.

Some language in the video is NSFW:

Predictably, the Facebook page for the team became inundated with negative comments and threats toward the coach.

A since-deleted message on the team’s purported Facebook page addressed the incident. It claimed, their coach “is a good guy that just took it a little to [sic] far. Please keep the negative comments off this page please this organization has great coaches we understand what we all saw yesterday was disturbing to us all but let’s not blame everyone for one mans actions. The organization is not at Nationals we have only 2 age groups a National 7U & 9U with only those coaches of those age groups witch [sic] the guy in the video is our 9U head coach he is a good guy that just took it a little to [sic] far on a 9U player we understand and we are aware of what’s going on and will like to apologize to the #BigPeachConference.”

Video in which the coach apologizes for the attack has also surfaced.

NBA superstar LeBron James responded to the incident on Instagram, saying that if he had been present, he and the coach would have had “more than words.”

“Hell if [I’m] there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure,” James wrote.